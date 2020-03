Anglicans worshiping across Barbados this morning are being urged to limit physical contact and alter their communion practices as fears of COVID-19 intensify across the region. A memo from the Diocesan Synod of Barbados discouraged members from hugging, kissing and shaking hands based on information provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the […]

