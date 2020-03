Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing man. He is 60-year-old Basil Springer of Kings Village, Dayrells Road, St Michael. He was last seen by his brother Peter Springer last Thursday, March 5 around 8:30 p.m. just before be left home. At that time, Basil was headed to the gas station on […]

