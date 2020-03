Two men have been arrested and are set to appear in court in connection with the attack of a Canadian visitor last month. Police say Travis Campbell, of no fixed placed of abode and Alexander Alleyne of Ealing Park, Christ Church— both 19—have been charged with aggravated burglary. On February 23, Kenneth Elliott, a 65-year-old […]

