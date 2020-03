The Barbados Tourism Investment Inc. (BTI) advisesmotorists traversing Bridgetown that there will be gradual restoration of the normal traffic flow over the next 24 hours. Full restoration will be in effect from Friday, March 13,at 6:00 a.m. This follows the completion of the demolition of the Old NIS Building. Motorists are urged to comply with […]

