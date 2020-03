(Source: Loop Jamaica) – UWI Carnival organisers confirmed yesterday that they have postponed this year’s events. The Carnival events, slated for March 12-15, have been postponed “as a safety measure in light of Covid-19 hitting Jamaican shores”, it was confirmed in a statement. It was further stated: “The UWI community deems this a necessity as […]

