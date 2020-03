(Source: Trinidad Express) – Trinidad and Tobago is reporting its first confirmed inported case of novel coronavirus COVID-19. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh this afternoon disclosed that a patient at the Port of Spain General Hospital had tested positive for the virus. The patient is a man who resides in Valsayn. The arrival of the virus had […]

