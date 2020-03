(Source: Loop Jamaica) – Jamaica’s carnival celebrations have been postponed by six months to October as a safety measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the island. Kamal Bankay, Chairman of the Carnival in Jamaica stakeholders committee, made the announcement on Friday after the number of COVID-19 cases in the island quadrupled overnight […]

