CARICOM Chairman, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley issued the following statement on Saturday: Many of you are aware that I led a high-level team of Caribbean Prime Ministers to Georgetown earlier this week to meet with all of the affected parties from the recent General Election of March 2, 2020. CARICOM has remained engaged over […]

