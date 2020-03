Sixteen young Barbadians now have a better idea of the beekeeping industry after undergoing training facilitated by the National Conservation Commission (NCC). The young people, between the ages of eight and 16, participated in Junior Beekeeping Classes during February 2020, at the Commission’s headquarters, Codrington House, St Michael. The participants who were introduced to several […]

