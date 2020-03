A CARICOM High Level Team is now in Guyana to supervise the re-counting of ballots from the country’s March 2 Elections. CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, on Saturday announced that Guyana’s President David Granger made a request for the Caribbean Community to field an Independent High-Level Team to supervise the recounting of […]

The post CARICOM High Level Team arrives in Guyana to supervise Elections Recount appeared first on Barbados Today.