(SOURCE: FOX KTVU) – The Canadian border is closing to non-citizens amid a widening coronavirus pandemic across the world. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday the country was closing its borders to most people, taking “increasingly aggressive steps” to keep everyone safe. He followed up saying that Americans were exempted from the border ban. As […]

