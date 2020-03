Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing teenager. She is 15-year-old Ershell Nakeisha Cherisha Sargeant, of Collington Drive, Crane, St Philip. She was last seen by her mother Nerine Sargeant on Saturday around 8:40 a.m. at Oistins, Christ Church. At the time she was wearing a light grey dress with the word […]

