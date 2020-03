All public educational institutions – nursery, primary, secondary, special and tertiary – will close at noon tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18, to facilitate an online consultation on COVID-19, led by Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Santia Bradshaw. The virtual meeting will be streamed live on YouTube at 2:00 p.m., to allow school personnel to […]

