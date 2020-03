St Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet this morning was feeling unwell and in accordance with the established protocols went into self-quarantine, a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister said. “In keeping with the protocols as advised by the Chief Medical Officer, the Prime Minister has been tested for COVID-19 and we await the […]

The post St Lucian PM in quarantine, tested for COVID-19 appeared first on Barbados Today.