(Source: St Lucia News Online) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, who went into self-isolation Tuesday morning after reportedly feeling sick, has received good news: he does not have the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The prime minister’s wife, Raquel DuBoulay-Chastanet, disclosed in a post on her Facebook profile late Tuesday evening that her husband tested […]

