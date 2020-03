The World Health Organization, on Tuesday, March 17, recommended that persons suffering with COVID-19 symptoms avoid taking Ibuprofen, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anton Best, speaking at a press conference at Ilaro Court today, noted that the Ministry was alerted to the fact that in some places where NSAIDs were […]

