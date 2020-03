Police are investigating the unnatural death of 50-year-old Sean Andrew Taylor-John of Lot 7, Rock Hall Development, St Thomas. According to lawmen, last Thursday, March 12, around 5:22 a.m., they were called to the residence of Francis Taylor Green at Cumberbatch Road, Fairfield, St Michael where Taylor-John was in need of medical attention. The ambulance […]

