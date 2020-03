Police have identified the man found dead in his car at Checker Hall pasture, Checker Hall, St Lucy around 11:45 this morning He is British national Dean Butler, 44, of #2 Heron Court, Porter’s St James. He was discovered lying in his car with wounds on both arms and other areas of his body. […]

