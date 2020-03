Dominica has reported its first positive case of the dreaded COVID-19 coronavirus. Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Irving McIntyre, made the announcements in a media statement just moments ago. McIntyre said that the patient is a 54-year-old Dominican citizen who recently returned to Dominica from the United Kingdom. He said the individual […]

