The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is reminding the public that the shut-offs implemented during 2019 still remain in effect into this year 2020. This action of periodic shut-offs is being taken in order to enable the equitable distribution of water in the parish of St. Joseph. The shut-offs will directly affect residents and commercial […]

The post Shut-offs by the Barbados Water Authority to continue appeared first on Barbados Today.