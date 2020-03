The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported only one new case of COVID-19 in Barbados today, after 16 suspected cases were tested by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory yesterday. This brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Barbados to 18, as of today, Tuesday, March 24. A widely circulated message on […]

The post COVID- 19 Update: Only one new case today appeared first on Barbados Today.