Police are again seeking the public’s assistance to locate Gabriel Shando Hayde, alias Sheriff or Red Man, who is wanted in connection with serious criminal matters. His last known address is Colleton Tenantry, St John. Hayde is approximately five feet, ten inches tall, slim and has a light brown complexion. He has an oval-shaped face, a large straight nose and […]

