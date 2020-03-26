There Are Now Almost 10,000 COVID-19 Cases In Latin America And The Caribbean

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 27, 2020: There are now close to 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Caribbean and Latin America as the death toll was close to 180 in the region last night. Five hundred new cases were reported on Thursday, March 26, 2020 as the global total past half a million.

Brazil leads the LATAM region almost 3,000 cases at 2,985. The country also has seen the most deaths to date – 77 even as it reported 18 critical cases last night. It added 431 cases yesterday.

Ecuador has the second highest number of cases at 1,403 while its death toll is at 34. But the new cases added Thursday reached 192.

Chile now has the third highest number of confirmed cases in the region at 1,306 but has only seen 4 deaths so far. However, it added 164 new cases yesterday.

A motorcycle taxi driver washes his hands at one of the many handwashing kiosks set up in the Nerette district in Port-au-Prince on March 26, 2020.(Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

For the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic leads with 488 cases to date and 10 deaths. However, the country continues to see new cases daily, reporting 96 alone Thursday.

The Caribbean region alone has over 1,000 cases at 1,054 and a reported 21 deaths.

Here’s where other countries in this region now stack up as the pandemic grows:

Panama – 674 and 9 deaths

Argentina – 589 with 12 deaths

Peru – 580 with 9 deaths

Mexico – 475 and 6 deaths

Uruguay – 238

Costa Rica – 231 and 2 deaths

Venezuela – 107

Martinique – 81 plus 1 death

Guadeloupe – 73 plus one death

Honduras – 67

Cuba – 67

Trinidad and Tobago – 65 plus 1 death

Paraguay – 41 plus 3 deaths

Puerto Rico – 64 plus 2 deaths

French Guiana – 28

Aruba – 28

Jamaica – 26 plus 1 death

Barbados – 24

Bermuda – 15

US Virgin Islands – 19

El Salvador – 13

Dominica – 11

St. Martin – 11

Cayman Islands – 8 plus one death

Bahamas – 9

Haiti – 8

Suriname – 8

Curacao – 7 plus one death

Antigua & Barbuda – 7

Grenada – 7

Guyana – 5 plus one death

Montserrat – 5

St. Barth – 3

St. Lucia – 3

Sint Maarten – 3

Belize – 2

Anguilla – 2

British Virgin Islands – 2

St. Kitts & Nevis – 2

Nicaragua – 2

Turks & Caicos – 2

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1

