SOURCE: BBC NEWS: The US has charged Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, and other senior officials in the country with “narco-terrorism”. It accused them of flooding the US with cocaine and using drugs as a weapon to undermine the health of Americans. The charges were announced by Attorney General William Barr. A $15m (£12.5m) reward is […]

The post US charges Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro with ‘narco-terrorism’ appeared first on Barbados Today.