In response to Stage 3 of Barbados’ National Preparedness Plan for COVID-19, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has advised that its offices at the “Elsie Payne Complex”, Constitution Road, St. Michael, will be closed from today, Monday, March 30, until Tuesday, April 14. Members of the public are asked to send […]

The post Ministry of Education temporarily ceases operations appeared first on Barbados Today.