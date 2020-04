POLICE are searching for a man who fled a hospital from quarantine after undergoing a test for the COVID-19 virus. The 24-year-old man of Jerningham, Cunupia, ran from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on Monday night. Chaguanas Mayor Vandana Mohit told Express on Tuesday that the information was confirmed to her by the Trinidad […]

