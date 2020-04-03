4 Top Caribbean Destinations For Families

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 3, 2020: The outbreak of the coronavirus has seen us all spending a lot more time at home. While this can be great for family bonding, it can also be monotonous. Luckily, the current situation is not going to last forever. And this means that more family time outdoors is just around the corner.

When it comes to family vacations, there is nothing quite like a seaside getaway. After all, sunshine, golden sand and water activities are all a favorite with adults, teenagers and the little ones. The Caribbean offers all of these, plus more. Better still, many of the pristine Caribbean islands are a mere few hours’ flying time from the US. With this in mind, here are some of the best spots in the Caribbean for fun and relaxing family getaways.

Curaçao

The Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao is nothing short of charming. And this is not just thanks to its soft powdery sands, gentle waters and colorful coral reefs. The island’s European vibe is unique to this part of the world, and can be seen in the pastel facades of the island’s colonial buildings, and its staple Dutch snacks, such as oliebollen (Dutch doughnuts) and bitterballen (Dutch meatballs). Some other attractions your kids are bound to appreciate include swimming with turtles, paddleboarding and exploring the island’s mangrove system.

Barbados

While this Caribbean island is one of the farthest from the US, it is well worth the effort. The calm waters of Carlisle Bay and Accra Beach on the west coast of Barbados make an ideal setting for child-friendly activities. Not to mention the stunning scenery, turquoise waters and plethora of colorful sea life. Pearl Williams from thegoodestate recommends that families holidaying on the island visit Harrison’s Cave. “For a breathtaking and educational underground experience, families shouldn’t miss a tram ride through Harrison’s Cave, which is named after Thomas Harrison who owned the land in the area in the 1700s. The underground cavern is peppered with natural formations, including stalactites and stalagmites, as well as cascading waterfalls and pristine pools.”

Aruba

There is much more to Aruba than high-rise hotels and raucous nightlife. Set around 15 miles from Venezuela, this Dutch island is an ideal destination for family-friendly activities. If you are traveling with your smallest family members in tow, Eagle Beach and Palm Beach are where it’s at. Both offer family-friendly accommodation options, with plenty of all-inclusive deals, if that is what you are after. The island’s white sands and clear waters (think off-shore snorkeling) are just some of the highlights bound to captivate both the young and the older. Some of the island’s other activities include submarine expeditions, sunset cruises and jeep safaris.

Puerto Rico

A part of the US territory, Puerto Rico is a perfect destination for families without passports (just remember to bring some sort of ID). Famous for its rainforests and stunning tropical beaches, the island is a paradise for nature lovers. Don’t leave without checking out Fajardo, a water sports hub on the northeastern side of the island, which is home to the Cabezas de San Juan Nature Reserve and a fascinating colonial-era lighthouse. For cultural activities, take your kids to explore Old San Juan’s Spanish colonial architecture, and the historic fortresses of Castillo San Felipe del Morro and Castillo San Cristóbal.

