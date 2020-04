The National Insurance Office has advised that the NIS pension cheques which have a cashing date of April 9, 2020, may be cashed on Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday April 9, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Those NIS pensioners with surnames commencing with the letters A to H may cash their cheques on Wednesday, […]

