Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive for the viral illness since March 16 to 60 – 31 females and 29 males. Of those, 52 remain in isolation; six have been released and two have passed away. Their ages range from seven-years-old to 95. The […]

