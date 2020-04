(Source: The Guardian) – Rihanna has donated $2.1m (£1.67m) to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to assist victims of domestic violence affected by the coronavirus lockdown. The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation joined with Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey to donate matching sums to the drive. Their donations will cover 10 weeks of support, including […]

