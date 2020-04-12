Dozens Of Caribbean Immigrants Dead From Coronavirus In The Diaspora

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April 13, 2020: The number of Caribbean immigrants killed by the dreaded corona virus in the Caribbean Diaspora of the US and Europe is growing, with a preliminary count by News Americas put at over 7 dozen and growing.

The tally of 88 to date was collected by NAN based on media reports and social media postings by family and friends of the victims. Most of the dead are in New York but other deaths have been reported in New Jersey, Connecticut, London and even Switzerland.

Guyana leads the region with some 40 nationals, based on reports and social media postings including on the Honoring Guyanese Lost To Coronavirus page set up by the Guyana Consulate in New York.

St. Lucia has reported 18 while there are about a dozen so far from Trinidad and Tobago and 11 Grenada. Barbados has about 8 while Jamaica shows only about four and Haiti 1.

Among the recent dead from Jamaica is well known Caribbean American New York radio personality Gil Bailey, who passed away after a battle with the virus this morning, April 13, 2020. He was 84.

These numbers are just preliminary estimates as there is no official tracking being done by nationality of the dead. Blacks now comprise 28 percent of deaths from COVID-19 in NYC, compared with 22 percent of the population. But it is unknown how many are immigrants from the Caribbean as the data did not deep dive into nationality.

News Americas is doing its best to keep track and make sure each name is memorialized. Please send us any names of friends or family members so we can add to our list via https://www.facebook.com/NewsAmericasNowNews/

