This Latin American Country Now Has Over 22,000 Coronavirus Cases

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April 13, 2020: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in one Latin American country surpassed 22,000 last night as the number of cases across the region past 60,000.

As of last night, Brazil had over 22,192 confirmed cases, adding 1,230 new cases Sunday alone. Of that number, just 173 have recovered as the death toll in the country reached 1,223.

Peru now has the second highest number of cases in the region with 7,519 as its death toll moved to 193.

Ecuador has the third largest number of cases in the region with 7,466 as the death toll reached 333.

The total cases across the region is now at 60,026 while the death toll is at 2,362.

Here’s where the other countries in Latin America stack up:

Chile – 7,213 cases and 80 deaths

Mexico – 4,219 cases and 273 deaths

Panama – 3,400 cases and 87 deaths

Colombia – 2,776 cases and 106 deaths

Argentina – 2,142 cases and 90 deaths

Costa Rica – 595 cases and 3 deaths

Uruguay – 512 cases and 7 deaths

Honduras – 393 cases and 25 deaths

Bolivia – 300 cases and 24 deaths

Venezuela – 181 cases and 9 deaths

Guatemala – 155 cases and 5 deaths

Paraguay – 134 cases and 6 deaths

El Salvador – 125 cases and 6 deaths

Nicaragua – 9 cases and 1 death.

