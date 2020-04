Two more people were declared free of COVID-19 and released from isolation yesterday, after testing negative for the virus twice. Meanwhile, one more Barbadian tested positive. The new case is an 84-year-old Barbadian woman, who had contact with a known case who travelled abroad. Barbados has to date recorded 72 positive cases of COVID-19 out […]

