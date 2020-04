Former Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Joseph Joe Edghill has passed away. Edghill, a pharmacist by profession, represented the Barbados Labour Party in the Christ Church West Central Constituency from 1994-2008. Prime Minister Mia Mottley has paid tribute to Edghill, describing him as a gentleman who served the […]

The post Former MP Joseph Edghill passes, PM pays tribute appeared first on Barbados Today.