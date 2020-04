Shurland Orlando Davis, 50, of Brereton Village, St. Philip was today remanded to HMP Dodds after he appeared before Magistrate Graveney Bannister at the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court. He has been charged with wounding Althea Burke on April 21 with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or to cause serious bodily harm. Davis, who is being […]

