The Royal Barbados Police Force is reminding the public, that it is AN OFFENCE in Barbados to wear disruptive patterns better known as camouflage. These patterns need not be green, but can also include colours such as blue, black and grey or any style used by any military or paramilitary organization in the world. Camouflage […]

