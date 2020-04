None of the 32 employees of the National Assistance Board who was tested for COVID-19 yesterday was positive. A total of 234 workers out of 255 have now been tested, with six positive results. The remainder is expected to be tested today. The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory conducted 179 tests for COVID-19 yesterday, which […]

