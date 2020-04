Residents and businesses in St John, St Peter, and St George are likely to experience water outages, the Barbados Water Authority has advised. In a statement, the BWA said it has to stop pumping from two of its facilities due to low water levels – Bowmanston in St. John and the Mount in St. Peter. […]

