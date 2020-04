PORT OF SPAIN – The T&T Registered Nurses’ Association (TTRNA) is asking the Government to consider a $1 million payout in the event any nurse loses their life during the COVID-19 pandemic. The request comes in the wake of the death of head nurse Merlene Placide at the Caura Hospital last week. While Placide’s death […]

