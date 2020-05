A 32-year-old Barbadian male is the latest COVID-19-positive patient. He was among 155 people tested yesterday. Of the 122 results returned so far by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory, he is the only positive. His case is under investigation by the Ministry of Health and Wellness because he has no travel history, and no […]

